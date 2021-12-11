North Texas 66, UMass 57

UMASS (6-4)
Buttrick 1-4 0-0 2, G.Jones 4-8 4-4 12, Fernandes 4-11 4-4 13, C.Kelly 5-13 1-2 13, R.Kelly 3-7 2-2 10, Dominguez 3-6 0-1 7, Weeks 0-0 0-0 0, Steadman 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 11-13 57.
NORTH TEXAS (4-3)
Bell 3-6 5-6 11, Ousmane 5-8 3-3 13, R.Jones 5-8 0-0 13, McBride 2-9 0-0 5, Murray 2-7 0-0 6, Perry 2-7 2-2 8, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Simmons 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 24-53 10-11 66.
Halftime_North Texas 39-27. 3-Point Goals_UMass 6-17 (C.Kelly 2-4, R.Kelly 2-4, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-3, G.Jones 0-1, Buttrick 0-3), North Texas 8-25 (R.Jones 3-5, Perry 2-4, Murray 2-6, McBride 1-7, Scott 0-1, Bell 0-2). Rebounds_UMass 25 (G.Jones 8), North Texas 26 (Bell, Scott 5). Assists_UMass 13 (Fernandes 8), North Texas 17 (Bell 4). Total Fouls_UMass 12, North Texas 17.
