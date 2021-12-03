Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

COLGATE (3-5)
Records 3-5 0-0 6, Cummings 7-15 1-2 18, Ferguson 2-5 4-5 9, Richardson 4-12 0-0 10, Moffatt 3-5 0-0 9, Lynch-Daniels 4-8 0-0 11, Woodward 2-2 2-3 6, Thomson 0-0 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 7-10 69.
NORTHEASTERN (5-4)
Doherty 4-6 3-4 11, Strong 5-10 1-2 11, Cubrilo 1-4 0-0 3, McClintock 1-4 0-0 3, Telfort 8-12 1-4 18, Walters 5-7 2-3 14, Scott-Grayson 2-7 7-8 12, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 14-21 74.
Halftime_Colgate 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 12-27 (Moffatt 3-4, Cummings 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 3-6, Richardson 2-8, Ferguson 1-3), Northeastern 6-18 (Walters 2-3, Cubrilo 1-2, McClintock 1-3, Scott-Grayson 1-3, Telfort 1-3, Emanga 0-1, Strong 0-3). Rebounds_Colgate 25 (Records, Moffatt 7), Northeastern 25 (Doherty, Strong 7). Assists_Colgate 16 (Cummings 5), Northeastern 8 (Doherty 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 17, Northeastern 12. A_912 (6,000).
