Northeastern, William & Mary meet in conference play

Northeastern (6-6, 0-1) vs. William & Mary (2-12, 1-0)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits William & Mary in a CAA matchup. Northeastern fell 79-62 at Elon in its last outing. William & Mary is coming off a 63-62 win at home against Hofstra in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Northeastern has depended on senior leadership while William & Mary has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Huskies, seniors Chris Doherty, Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring, including 61 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Julian Lewis, Langdon Hatton and Tyler Rice have combined to score 30 percent of William & Mary’s points this season.CLUTCH CONNOR: Connor Kochera has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: William & Mary is 0-11 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

COLD SPELL: Northeastern has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 76 per game.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: William & Mary’s defense has forced 13.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 10 turnovers over its last five games.

