Northern Colorado rolls past Northern New Mexico, 90-54

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 11:23 pm
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Matt Johnson II and Dru Kuxhausen scored 15 points apiece as Northern Colorado easily beat Northern New Mexico 90-54 on Tuesday night. Zach Bloch added 11 points for the Bears, while Bryce Kennedy and Bodie Hume each had 10.

Northern Colorado (7-7) posted a season-high 20 3-pointers.

Northern Colorado dominated the first half and led 55-24 at halftime. The Bears’ 55 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Joe Saterfield Jr. had 20 points for the Eagles.

