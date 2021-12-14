Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46

MILWAUKEE (4-7)

Walstad 7-12 6-6 20, Wittmershaus 1-5 2-2 4, Santoro 3-12 4-6 12, Schmelzer 1-5 0-0 2, Staver 1-8 2-2 4, Halevi 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Cera 0-6 0-2 0, Donaldson 0-0 0-0 0, McGlone 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-52 14-18 46

NORTHWESTERN (8-3)

Shaw 0-4 5-6 5, Walsh 6-15 4-6 17, Burton 2-12 5-6 9, Daley 2-5 0-0 4, McWilliams 0-2 0-0 0, Mott 2-6 1-2 5, Hartman 2-8 1-2 7, Rainey 2-3 2-2 8, Satterwhite 0-4 0-0 0, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-61 18-24 55

Milwaukee 11 12 14 9 — 46 Northwestern 11 7 22 15 — 55

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 2-20 (Walstad 0-1, Wittmershaus 0-1, Santoro 2-6, Schmelzer 0-4, Staver 0-2, Cera 0-6), Northwestern 5-24 (Walsh 1-4, Burton 0-6, McWilliams 0-2, Hartman 2-5, Rainey 2-3, Satterwhite 0-3, Morris 0-1). Assists_Milwaukee 10 (Santoro 5), Northwestern 12 (Burton 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 43 (Team 6-10), Northwestern 43 (Shaw 5-10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Northwestern 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_797.

