Northwestern 68, Temple 58

TEMPLE (5-5)

Davis 7-17 2-2 16, Perea 1-3 1-2 3, Clinton 2-10 0-0 6, Gourdine 3-6 1-2 8, Mayo 3-5 0-0 8, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 1-4 0-0 2, East 0-3 2-4 2, Waleed 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 5-7 3-8 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 9-18 58

NORTHWESTERN (9-3)

Shaw 4-6 2-6 10, Walsh 2-8 2-4 6, Burton 4-15 4-5 12, Daley 4-8 2-2 10, McWilliams 0-2 1-2 1, Mott 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Hartman 4-7 1-1 11, Rainey 2-4 0-0 5, Satterwhite 1-4 2-2 4, Ademusayo 0-0 1-2 1, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 15-24 68

Temple 11 13 17 17 — 58 Northwestern 13 15 18 22 — 68

3-Point Goals_Temple 5-9 (Davis 0-1, Clinton 2-5, Gourdine 1-1, Mayo 2-2), Northwestern 3-12 (Walsh 0-4, Burton 0-2, Brown 0-1, Hartman 2-3, Rainey 1-2). Assists_Temple 17 (Clinton 9), Northwestern 17 (Burton 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Temple 39 (Wood 3-9), Northwestern 42 (Shaw 5-10). Total Fouls_Temple 20, Northwestern 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_802.

