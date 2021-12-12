On Air: Federal News Network program
Northwestern 70, NJIT 52

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 6:01 pm
NJIT (5-5)

Coleman 6-11 3-4 20, Diakite 2-4 1-2 5, Faw 4-10 2-2 13, Butler 0-6 0-0 0, O’Hearn 1-10 1-2 4, Gray 2-7 0-0 6, Faison 0-3 0-0 0, Mason 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 16-55 9-12 52.

NORTHWESTERN (7-2)

Beran 3-6 0-0 6, Nance 5-11 0-0 10, Audige 4-10 2-2 11, Berry 3-5 0-0 9, Buie 1-7 2-2 5, Simmons 2-4 2-2 6, Young 5-11 3-5 13, Greer 2-4 2-2 6, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Roper 0-0 0-0 0, Barnhizer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-13 70.

Halftime_Northwestern 35-23. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 11-28 (Coleman 5-9, Faw 3-7, Gray 2-3, O’Hearn 1-7, Butler 0-2), Northwestern 5-20 (Berry 3-4, Audige 1-4, Buie 1-6, Nance 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Beran 0-3). Rebounds_NJIT 32 (Coleman, Diakite 8), Northwestern 39 (Young 9). Assists_NJIT 13 (Butler 5), Northwestern 16 (Buie 7). Total Fouls_NJIT 19, Northwestern 16.

