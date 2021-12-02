Northwestern 72, Clemson 61

NORTHWESTERN (5-3)
Shaw 2-4 0-4 4, Walsh 3-10 2-2 10, Brown 2-6 2-2 8, Burton 8-13 14-15 32, Satterwhite 1-4 0-0 2, Mott 1-2 1-2 3, Rainey 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 4-7 0-0 8, McWilliams 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 19-25 72
CLEMSON (4-3)
Robinson 5-8 4-4 14, Saine 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 2-8 0-0 5, Lewis 5-18 5-6 16, Washington 9-17 0-0 18, Hank 0-0 0-0 0, Bradford 2-9 0-0 4, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 2-4 0-0 4, Standifer 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 9-10 61
|Northwestern
|16
|14
|17
|25
|—
|72
|Clemson
|22
|15
|11
|13
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-16 (Walsh 2-4, Brown 2-4, Burton 2-5, Satterwhite 0-2, McWilliams 1-1), Clemson 2-15 (Elliott 1-4, Lewis 1-7, Washington 0-2, Bradford 0-2). Assists_Northwestern 10 (Burton 4), Clemson 9 (Washington 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 35 (Shaw 5-10), Clemson 34 (Robinson 5-7). Total Fouls_Northwestern 19, Clemson 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_502.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments