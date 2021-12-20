Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50

ILL.-SPRINGFIELD (0-0)

Kelley 5-10 3-6 14, Weber 2-7 0-0 4, Hamil 4-13 1-3 13, Robinson 0-5 2-2 2, Castillo 2-6 0-0 6, Altman 1-3 0-0 3, Marble 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 0-3 0-0 0, Esker 0-0 0-1 0, Shareef 2-3 0-0 5, Bergstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 17-55 6-13 50.

NORTHWESTERN (8-2)

Beran 3-4 2-2 8, Nance 5-9 5-6 15, Audige 3-6 2-2 8, Berry 4-7 0-2 11, Buie 4-10 0-0 11, Simmons 1-3 1-2 3, Greer 2-3 0-0 4, Roper 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Barnhizer 1-3 2-2 5, Young 3-3 2-2 8, Nicholson 2-2 2-4 6, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 17-24 90.

Halftime_Northwestern 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Springfield 10-25 (Hamil 4-6, Castillo 2-5, Kelley 1-2, Marble 1-2, Shareef 1-2, Altman 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rice 0-3), Northwestern 9-23 (Berry 3-6, Buie 3-7, Roper 2-2, Barnhizer 1-2, Beran 0-1, Nance 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2). Rebounds_Ill.-Springfield 28 (Kelley, Castillo 6), Northwestern 41 (Beran, Nance 8). Assists_Ill.-Springfield 12 (Robinson 3), Northwestern 25 (Greer 5). Total Fouls_Ill.-Springfield 23, Northwestern 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.