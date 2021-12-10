Northwestern faces NJIT

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
December 10, 2021 5:31 pm
NJIT (5-3) vs. Northwestern (6-2)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Northwestern both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won on the road this past Sunday. Northwestern earned a 67-61 win over Maryland, while NJIT won 90-86 in overtime at Lafayette.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northwestern’s Pete Nance has averaged 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Boo Buie has put up 16.6 points and six assists. For the Highlanders, Dylan O’Hearn has averaged 19.9 points while Miles Coleman has put up 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Buie has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Northwestern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Northwestern has 49 assists on 81 field goals (60.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while NJIT has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has turned the ball over on just 13.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 9.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

