Northwestern St. 89, Dallas Christian 67

DALLAS CHRISTIAN (0-2)
Hobson 0-4 0-0 0, Ja.Allen 4-10 0-0 8, Erves 5-14 0-0 13, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Perez 1-3 0-0 3, Battles 5-6 2-2 16, Mendez 6-7 0-0 17, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Makayabo 2-5 0-0 4, Brooks 2-2 0-0 4, Jo.Allen 1-6 0-0 2, Malarchar 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 2-2 67.
NORTHWESTERN ST. (2-8)
Polatoglou 2-3 2-6 6, King 7-11 3-4 17, McDonald 3-6 2-2 11, Reed 3-9 0-0 8, Garrett 3-7 0-0 6, Teasett 4-11 1-2 9, Zelenbaba 3-7 0-0 6, Owens 3-3 0-1 6, Zhgenti 5-6 2-3 12, S.Riley 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 37-73 10-18 89.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 50-25. 3-Point Goals_Dallas Christian 13-25 (Mendez 5-6, Battles 4-5, Erves 3-5, Perez 1-2, Makayabo 0-1, Ja.Allen 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Tucker 0-2), Northwestern St. 5-21 (McDonald 3-6, Reed 2-4, King 0-1, Zhgenti 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Zelenbaba 0-3, Teasett 0-4). Rebounds_Dallas Christian 28 (Hobson 7), Northwestern St. 41 (Polatoglou 10). Assists_Dallas Christian 23 (Ja.Allen 5), Northwestern St. 17 (Teasett 5). Total Fouls_Dallas Christian 15, Northwestern St. 8. A_835 (3,900).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments