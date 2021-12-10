On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 11:21 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chess master Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai.

He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, securing the one point he needed to cross the seven point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai’s Expo 2020 this month in the United Arab Emirates.

Carlsen wins 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding