Notae, No. 12 Arkansas host Charlotte

Charlotte (4-3) vs. No. 12 Arkansas (8-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will take on JD Notae and No. 12 Arkansas. The junior Young has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Notae, a senior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the 49ers. Arkansas has 59 assists on 106 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has scored 83 points per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 22nd nationally. The Charlotte defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th).

