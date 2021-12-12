Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nowell scores 22, leads Kansas State past Green Bay, 82-64

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 22 points and dished eight assists as Kansas State stormed into the week-long break for semester finals by rolling past Green Bay 82-64 on Sunday.

Ismael Massoud had a perfect day shooting for the Wildcats, hitting all five of his shots from the field, one 3-pointer, four from 2-point range, and all three shots from the line. Mark Smith added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats (6-3) rebounded from their first home court loss by shooting a crisp 55% from the field (28 of 51), including 11 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted 15 of 17 from the line.

Kansas State got back starting point guard Nijel Pack, who suffered a concussion in practice Dec. 4 and missed two games — a win over Wichita State and a one-point loss to Marquette. Pack scored six points with a rebound and an assist.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Japannah Kellogg III scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Phoenix (2-8), who have yet to win a road game. Kamari McGee added 14 points.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding