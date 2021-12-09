On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Nuga scores 21 to carry UNLV over Seattle 76-56

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:46 am
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Nuga had a season-high 21 points as UNLV romped past Seattle 76-56 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Hamilton had 18 points for UNLV (5-5). Royce Hamm Jr. added 14 rebounds. Michael Nuga had eight assists.

Seattle scored 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Tyson had 14 points for the Redhawks (7-3). Kobe Williamson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Grigsby had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

