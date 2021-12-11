Trending:
Nunge scores 31 to lift Xavier past Cincinnati 83-63

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 11:19 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had a career-high 31 points plus 15 rebounds as Xavier easily defeated Cincinnati 83-63 on Saturday night.

Paul Scruggs had 14 points for Xavier (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Adam Kunkel added 12 points.

Cincinnati scored 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John Newman III had 14 points for the Bearcats (7-3). David DeJulius added 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

