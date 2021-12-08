Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nunn scores 20 to lead VCU past Jacksonville State 66-52

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:46 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 20 points as VCU topped Jacksonville State 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and six steals for VCU (5-4). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Levi Stockard III had eight rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs had 12 points for the Gamecocks (3-5). Jay Pal added 11 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary