Oakland 79, Robert Morris 61

ROBERT MORRIS (2-10)

Mayers 2-3 2-2 6, Spear 5-11 0-0 10, Cheeks 2-5 0-0 5, Farris 5-15 0-0 14, Green 4-13 0-0 9, Williams 5-9 2-2 12, Stone 2-5 0-0 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 0-0 0-0 18.

OAKLAND (8-4)

Cain 9-20 3-4 22, Conway 0-1 0-0 0, Townsend 7-10 4-4 18, Moore 5-12 3-5 15, Price 4-6 1-2 11, Lampman 3-8 0-0 9, Shepherd 2-3 0-0 4, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Newsome 0-1 0-1 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Wyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 11-16 79.

Halftime_Oakland 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 0-0 (Farris 4-12, Cheeks 1-3, Green 1-6, Jeffries 0-1, Spear 0-1, Williams 0-3), Oakland 8-23 (Lampman 3-7, Price 2-3, Moore 2-5, Cain 1-5, Shepherd 0-1, Townsend 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds_Robert Morris 10 (Mayers, Spear 7), Oakland 37 (Cain 14). Assists_Robert Morris 8 (Green 6), Oakland 20 (Moore 10). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 0, Oakland 12. A_2,059 (3,000).

