Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND (6-2)

Cain 9-15 0-0 19, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Parrish 4-4 4-4 13, Townsend 7-17 8-11 22, Moore 3-9 7-8 14, Young 4-5 0-0 11, Lampman 0-2 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 19-23 81.

ILL.-CHICAGO (2-5)

Griffin 10-14 1-4 24, Skobalj 3-5 0-0 7, Ahale 1-3 0-0 3, Franklin 8-22 1-3 20, K.Johnson 4-12 0-0 9, Diggins 4-9 0-0 8, Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Larsson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-75 2-7 77.

Halftime_Oakland 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-13 (Young 3-4, Parrish 1-1, Cain 1-2, Moore 1-3, Lampman 0-1, Townsend 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 9-35 (Griffin 3-6, Franklin 3-11, Ahale 1-3, Skobalj 1-3, K.Johnson 1-8, Diggins 0-1, Warren 0-1, J.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Diggins. Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Cain 10), Ill.-Chicago 34 (Griffin 9). Assists_Oakland 13 (Moore 10), Ill.-Chicago 23 (K.Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Oakland 7, Ill.-Chicago 17. A_1,724 (9,500).

