Oakland looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (8-4, 2-0) vs. Oakland (7-4, 2-0)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its sixth straight win over Youngstown State at Athletics Center Orena. The last victory for the Penguins at Oakland was a 75-74 win on Jan. 31, 2019.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oakland’s Jamal Cain has averaged 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Jalen Moore has put up 14.7 points and 7.3 assists. For the Penguins, Michael Akuchie has averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Penguins players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Oakland has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three contests while Youngstown State has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 74.3 points per game.

