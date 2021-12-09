Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohams carries Fordham past LIU 73-57

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped Long Island University 73-57 on Thursday night.

Ohams hit 9 of 12 shots.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (7-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Kyle Rose had 10 points.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-7). Eral Penn added 13 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding