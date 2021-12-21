Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70

SC-UPSTATE (3-9)

Breazeale 3-7 1-1 9, Gainey 5-8 0-0 14, Goodloe 1-5 0-0 3, Aldrich 2-7 2-2 7, Mozone 7-15 1-1 18, Smith 5-7 0-0 10, White 1-4 2-2 5, Alves 1-1 0-0 2, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0, Langlais 1-1 0-0 2, Rideau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-6 70.

OHIO (9-2)

Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Roderick 3-7 2-2 11, Vander Plas 3-8 5-8 12, Mil.Brown 0-3 4-5 4, Sears 11-16 10-10 33, Schmock 0-2 0-0 0, Towns 1-2 0-0 3, Clayton 3-5 0-0 7, Ezuma 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-54 26-33 85.

Halftime_Ohio 42-35. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 12-28 (Gainey 4-6, Mozone 3-7, Breazeale 2-4, Goodloe 1-3, Aldrich 1-4, White 1-4), Ohio 7-24 (Roderick 3-6, Clayton 1-2, Towns 1-2, Sears 1-3, Vander Plas 1-5, Mil.Brown 0-1, Schmock 0-2, Carter 0-3). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 21 (Breazeale, Aldrich 5), Ohio 34 (Sears 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 16 (Breazeale 5), Ohio 15 (Vander Plas 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 28, Ohio 8. A_2,517 (13,080).

