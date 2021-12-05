Ohio St. 76, Penn St. 64

OHIO ST. (6-2)
Ahrens 3-8 0-0 9, Key 2-3 0-0 4, Liddell 4-9 6-8 14, Branham 5-9 0-0 11, Wheeler 4-10 0-0 9, Young 4-5 4-4 16, M.Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Russell 1-3 0-0 3, Brunk 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 10-12 76.
PENN ST. (4-4)
Harrar 6-9 0-2 12, Lundy 5-12 2-2 13, Cornwall 1-5 4-4 6, Pickett 8-15 5-5 23, Sessoms 2-7 0-0 5, Dread 1-3 0-0 3, D.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-51 13-15 64.
Halftime_Ohio St. 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 12-27 (Young 4-4, Ahrens 3-8, M.Johnson 2-2, Russell 1-2, Branham 1-3, Wheeler 1-6, Liddell 0-2), Penn St. 5-17 (Pickett 2-7, Sessoms 1-2, Dread 1-3, Lundy 1-3, Cornwall 0-2). Rebounds_Ohio St. 26 (Young 7), Penn St. 28 (Harrar 12). Assists_Ohio St. 17 (Wheeler 9), Penn St. 12 (Sessoms 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Penn St. 16. A_9,128 (15,261).
