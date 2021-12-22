Oklahoma 72, Alcorn St. 48

ALCORN ST. (1-11)

Agnew 4-8 4-4 12, Joshua 4-11 1-3 9, King 5-15 1-1 13, Pajeaud 0-2 2-4 2, Montgomery 1-8 0-0 3, Thorn 0-5 0-0 0, Brewton 3-9 0-0 7, Marshall 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 18-60 8-13 48.

OKLAHOMA (10-2)

T.Groves 3-4 4-4 10, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Gibson 6-11 0-0 17, Goldwire 4-6 2-2 11, Harkless 4-8 0-1 8, Cortes 2-2 1-1 6, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Chargois 2-2 2-2 8, Noland 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mawein 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 1-1 0-0 2, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 9-10 72.

Halftime_Oklahoma 34-15. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 4-17 (King 2-6, Brewton 1-1, Montgomery 1-4, Agnew 0-1, Thorn 0-2, Joshua 0-3), Oklahoma 9-21 (Gibson 5-9, Chargois 2-2, Cortes 1-1, Goldwire 1-2, J.Groves 0-1, T.Groves 0-1, Hill 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Noland 0-1, Harkless 0-2). Rebounds_Alcorn St. 25 (Agnew 7), Oklahoma 30 (T.Groves 6). Assists_Alcorn St. 5 (Joshua 3), Oklahoma 18 (Harkless 4). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 13, Oklahoma 11. A_5,938 (11,562).

