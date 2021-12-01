Oklahoma 74, No. 14 Florida 67

FLORIDA (6-1)
Castleton 5-9 4-5 14, Duruji 3-7 1-2 7, Appleby 2-12 5-5 11, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, McKissic 5-10 0-0 11, Fleming 6-11 5-6 17, Felder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-18 67.
OKLAHOMA (7-1)
T.Groves 8-11 2-5 20, Hill 6-8 6-7 18, Gibson 5-12 4-4 15, Goldwire 4-10 0-0 8, Harkless 2-8 2-3 7, Chargois 1-1 0-0 2, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Noland 2-4 0-0 4, Cortes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-19 74.
Halftime_Oklahoma 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida 4-24 (Appleby 2-10, McKissic 1-4, Jones 1-6, Castleton 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Duruji 0-2), Oklahoma 4-14 (T.Groves 2-3, Harkless 1-3, Gibson 1-4, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-1, Goldwire 0-2). Rebounds_Florida 31 (Castleton 11), Oklahoma 28 (T.Groves 8). Assists_Florida 7 (Duruji, Appleby 2), Oklahoma 16 (Hill, Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Oklahoma 17. A_9,539 (11,562).
