Oklahoma 83, Utah 76

UTAH (8-3)

Johnson 3-4 1-3 7, Young 2-2 1-2 5, Gylten 2-8 1-2 5, Kneepkens 7-16 2-2 19, Maxwell 3-8 0-0 8, McFarland 7-12 0-0 14, Torres 1-4 0-0 3, Palmer 4-10 0-0 10, Vieira 2-3 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 5-9 76

OKLAHOMA (10-1)

Scott 3-7 1-2 7, Robertson 5-10 5-5 19, Tucker 3-8 2-4 9, Washington 4-7 1-2 9, Williams 6-17 5-7 17, Tot 3-6 3-3 10, Vann 4-9 1-2 9, Svoboda 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 19-27 83

Utah 23 19 20 14 — 76 Oklahoma 22 10 19 32 — 83

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-27 (Gylten 0-4, Kneepkens 3-9, Maxwell 2-5, Torres 1-3, Palmer 2-5, Vieira 1-1), Oklahoma 6-19 (Robertson 4-9, Tucker 1-3, Williams 0-3, Tot 1-2, Vann 0-2). Assists_Utah 18 (Gylten 10), Oklahoma 13 (Washington 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (McFarland 4-11), Oklahoma 34 (Vann 4-6). Total Fouls_Utah 18, Oklahoma 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,705.

