Oklahoma 89, Wichita St. 67

WICHITA ST. (9-4)

Colbert 3-9 6-10 12, Strong 6-18 0-0 14, Bastin 3-6 1-2 7, Bremaud 1-6 2-2 5, McCully 7-13 0-0 16, Duncan 1-3 0-0 2, Anciaux 1-4 0-0 2, Asinde 2-9 0-0 4, Bosch Duran 2-5 0-0 5, Budane 0-0 0-0 0, Platonova 0-1 0-0 0, Secchiaroli 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-76 9-14 67

OKLAHOMA (11-1)

Scott 5-8 4-4 14, Robertson 6-12 4-4 19, Tucker 4-8 2-4 12, Vann 9-17 1-2 21, Washington 4-15 2-4 11, Moser 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 2-6 0-0 6, Svoboda 1-1 0-0 2, White 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-71 13-18 89

Wichita St. 15 21 17 14 — 67 Oklahoma 19 25 19 26 — 89

3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 6-22 (Strong 2-4, Bastin 0-1, Bremaud 1-4, McCully 2-6, Duncan 0-2, Bosch Duran 1-2, Platonova 0-1, Secchiaroli 0-2), Oklahoma 10-27 (Scott 0-1, Robertson 3-6, Tucker 2-3, Vann 2-5, Washington 1-6, Moser 0-1, Perkins 2-5). Assists_Wichita St. 14 (Bastin 6), Oklahoma 27 (Washington 13). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wichita St. 43 (Colbert 7-8), Oklahoma 50 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 18, Oklahoma 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,809.

