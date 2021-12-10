Oklahoma 99, No. 16 BYU 91, OT

BYU (8-1)
Gustin 5-13 3-5 13, Albiero 4-9 0-0 9, Gonzales 10-21 4-7 24, Graham 10-20 0-0 30, Harding 3-17 0-0 7, Hamson 4-5 0-0 8, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Falatea 0-1 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-88 7-12 91
OKLAHOMA (9-1)
Lampkin 2-4 0-0 4, Llanusa 3-7 0-0 8, Robertson 6-8 7-7 23, Washington 0-4 8-10 8, Williams 9-22 4-4 25, Scott 1-2 0-1 2, Tot 3-9 3-4 11, Tucker 4-6 2-6 11, Vann 3-11 0-0 7, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-73 24-32 99
|BYU
|26
|15
|15
|27
|8
|—
|91
|Oklahoma
|19
|18
|21
|25
|16
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_BYU 12-33 (Albiero 1-3, Gonzales 0-5, Graham 10-17, Harding 1-6, Falatea 0-1, Mackey-Williams 0-1), Oklahoma 13-29 (Llanusa 2-3, Robertson 4-6, Washington 0-3, Williams 3-7, Tot 2-3, Tucker 1-2, Vann 1-5). Assists_BYU 23 (Albiero 6), Oklahoma 19 (Robertson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_BYU 45 (Gustin 8-21), Oklahoma 56 (Tucker 6-7). Total Fouls_BYU 22, Oklahoma 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,527.
