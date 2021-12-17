Oklahoma St. 61, Texas-Arlington 46

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (6-3)

Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Jacobs 6-12 2-7 14, Benjamin 1-7 2-2 4, Chastain 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Halverson 0-3 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-4 2-2 4, Milton 6-9 0-0 12, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 6-11 46

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-4)

Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Winchester 1-1 0-2 2, Boyd 2-8 1-2 5, Fields 9-24 3-4 23, Notoa 0-8 0-0 0, De Lapp 3-4 0-2 6, James 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Keys 4-11 0-0 11, Mayer 0-1 0-0 0, Udoumoh 3-3 2-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 6-14 61

Texas-Arlington 12 11 14 9 — 46 Oklahoma St. 20 11 14 16 — 61

3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 0-11 (Ferrell 0-2, Benjamin 0-3, Chastain 0-3, Hawkins 0-3), Oklahoma St. 5-22 (Boyd 0-1, Fields 2-10, Notoa 0-3, Keys 3-8). Assists_Texas-Arlington 10 (Ferrell 5), Oklahoma St. 10 (Boyd 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 36 (Team 3-5), Oklahoma St. 47 (De Lapp 4-8). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 12, Oklahoma St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,073.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.