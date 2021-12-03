Oklahoma St. plays host to Xavier

Xavier (6-1) vs. Oklahoma State (6-2)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays host to Xavier in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Wednesday. Xavier easily beat Central Michigan by 33, while Oklahoma State fell to Wichita State, 60-51.

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier’s Nate Johnson, Paul Scruggs and Adam Kunkel have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACK: Jack Nunge has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 36 of 89 field goals (40.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Xavier has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. Xavier has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 281st among Division I teams).

