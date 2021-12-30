Old Dominion 82, FIU 77

OLD DOMINION (6-8)

Ezikpe 2-3 2-2 6, Hunter 3-9 0-0 6, Keyser 6-12 2-2 16, Long 6-11 1-2 14, Oliver 1-2 0-0 3, Trice 10-11 5-6 25, Smith 4-6 0-0 10, Essien 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 10-12 82.

FIU (8-4)

Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Pinkney 3-4 0-0 6, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 7-17 0-0 17, Lovett 4-10 4-7 16, Jones 5-13 4-4 17, Hawkins 3-6 0-0 8, Wilcox 1-1 1-2 3, Krivokapic 3-4 0-0 8, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 9-13 77.

Halftime_Old Dominion 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 6-17 (Smith 2-3, Keyser 2-6, Long 1-1, Oliver 1-2, Hunter 0-5), FIU 14-32 (Lovett 4-8, Jones 3-7, Brewer 3-8, Krivokapic 2-2, Hawkins 2-4, Banks 0-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 35 (Long 13), FIU 24 (Wilcox 5). Assists_Old Dominion 17 (Trice 4), FIU 12 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 13, FIU 14. A_158 (5,000).

