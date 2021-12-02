Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 18 Memphis

No. 18 Memphis (5-2) vs. Mississippi (5-2)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 18 Memphis . Mississippi’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Auburn Tigers 67-58 on Feb. 25, 2020. Memphis fell 82-79 at Georgia on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 44.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rebels are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 74 points or fewer and 0-2 whenever opponents exceed 74 points.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 59.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis is ranked first among AAC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

