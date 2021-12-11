On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Olivari leads Rice past Houston Baptist 88-73

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:33 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a season-high 27 points as Rice topped Houston Baptist 88-73 on Saturday night. Carl Pierre added 21 points for the Owls.

Rice (6-4) scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jade Tse had 14 points for the Huskies (3-6). Sam Hofman added 12 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

