Oliver carries South Dakota over Waldorf College 93-37

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 11:14 pm
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Erik Oliver had 20 points as South Dakota routed Waldorf College 93-37 on Friday night.

Boogie Anderson scored 13 points for the Coyotes (5-3), who have won four straight at home. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lorenzo Smith had six rebounds for the Warriors.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

