Opposites: App State, W. Kentucky meet in Boca Raton Bowl

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 7:40 pm
Appalachian State (10-3, Sun Belt) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5, Conference USA), Dec. 18, 11 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: RB Camerun Peoples has rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Western Kentucky: QB Bailey Zappe leads the country with an average of 428.5 yards passing, having thrown for 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally with 109 tackles for loss (8.2 per game) while also ranking in the top 20 in scoring defense (No. 16, 19.3 points), total defense (No. 18, 325.5 yards), pass efficiency defense (No. 12, 114.7), interceptions (No. 10, 15), defensive touchdowns (No. 6, four), red zone defense (No. 15, 73.7 percent) and rushing defense (No. 19, 118.8).

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers rank second nationally with a 43.1 scoring average and have two receivers — Jerreth Sterns (137 catches, 1,718 yards, 14 TDs) and Mitchell Tinsley (80, 1,299, 12) over 1,000 receiving yards.

LAST TIME

The teams are meeting for the sixth time. Appalachian State is 4-1 in the series.

BOWL HISTORY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers will be making their record seventh bowl appearance in as many years since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision, and they have a 6-0 record in those games.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are making their eighth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons and 31st overall. They beat Memphis 51-31 in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

