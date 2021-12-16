Oral Roberts 71, Texas-Arlington 62

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (3-6)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 1-2 3, Mwamba 4-13 0-0 9, Azore 6-15 3-4 16, Levi 4-12 2-3 10, Castro 0-2 0-0 0, Bischoff 2-3 1-3 7, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Hoiberg 1-1 0-0 2, Rojas 4-8 0-0 8, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 7-12 62.

ORAL ROBERTS (6-5)

Lacis 8-11 0-1 21, Weaver 6-13 0-0 18, Abmas 3-11 3-3 11, Jurgens 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Phipps 4-7 1-2 10, Lufile 3-4 0-2 6, McBride 0-3 1-2 1, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 5-10 71.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 5-17 (Bischoff 2-3, Azore 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Mwamba 1-5, Castro 0-1, Young 0-1, Levi 0-2), Oral Roberts 14-32 (Weaver 6-8, Lacis 5-8, Abmas 2-7, Phipps 1-3, McBride 0-1, Jurgens 0-5). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 38 (Akobundu-Ehiogu, Young 10), Oral Roberts 34 (Lacis 11). Assists_Texas-Arlington 10 (Levi 4), Oral Roberts 17 (Abmas 6). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 15, Oral Roberts 13. A_3,238 (11,300).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.