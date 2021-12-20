Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73

ORAL ROBERTS (7-5)

Lacis 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 1-2 0-0 2, Abmas 11-22 5-6 32, Jurgens 3-8 1-1 8, Thompson 3-6 0-0 7, Phipps 5-7 0-0 13, McBride 6-10 3-3 16, Lufile 1-1 0-0 2, Herron 1-1 0-0 2, Plet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 9-10 82.

SOUTH DAKOTA (7-5)

Goodrick 2-4 1-3 5, Kamateros 7-14 5-6 20, Archambault 0-6 0-0 0, Fuller 7-17 5-8 19, Perrott-Hunt 9-14 0-0 21, Oliver 2-5 0-0 4, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Zizic 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-65 11-17 73.

Halftime_Oral Roberts 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 11-26 (Abmas 5-10, Phipps 3-4, Thompson 1-2, McBride 1-3, Jurgens 1-5, Lacis 0-1, Weaver 0-1), South Dakota 4-18 (Perrott-Hunt 3-4, Kamateros 1-6, Goodrick 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Oliver 0-2, Archambault 0-3). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 32 (Lacis, Thompson 5), South Dakota 28 (Goodrick, Kamateros 7). Assists_Oral Roberts 8 (Abmas 4), South Dakota 8 (Kamateros, Archambault 2). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 17, South Dakota 10. A_1,516 (6,000).

