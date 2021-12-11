Oregon 68, Long Beach St. 59

LONG BEACH ST. (7-1)
Green 0-0 0-0 0, Utti 3-10 3-6 9, Berry 0-8 1-2 1, Hardy 3-9 1-2 9, King 8-19 0-0 18, Joseph 1-2 2-4 4, Sullivan 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton-Fisher 3-9 4-4 12, Jeskeova 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 11-18 59
OREGON (5-3)
Prince 3-7 1-2 7, Watson 2-5 5-11 9, Hurst 6-9 2-2 19, Parrish 3-6 2-4 9, Scherr 3-7 5-6 12, Dufficy 0-2 2-2 2, Hosendove 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-1 0-0 0, Kyei 0-0 0-0 0, Pinto 4-9 0-1 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-47 17-28 68
|Long Beach St.
|15
|11
|17
|16
|—
|59
|Oregon
|16
|14
|18
|20
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 6-21 (Utti 0-1, Berry 0-4, Hardy 2-5, King 2-3, Hamilton-Fisher 2-5, Jeskeova 0-3), Oregon 7-16 (Hurst 5-8, Parrish 1-4, Scherr 1-1, Dufficy 0-2, Pinto 0-1). Assists_Long Beach St. 15 (Berry 6), Oregon 14 (Scherr 9). Fouled Out_Long Beach St. Hardy, Oregon Scherr. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 32 (Team 4-7), Oregon 42 (Scherr 3-7). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 24, Oregon 17. Technical Fouls_Oregon Team 1. A_7,431.
