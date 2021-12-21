Oregon 68, Pepperdine 59

PEPPERDINE (5-8)

Fisher 2-7 3-6 8, Zidek 5-16 2-2 13, Mallette 2-7 0-0 5, Mitchell 0-7 0-0 0, Smith 6-10 1-1 13, Polk 1-3 0-0 2, Ohia Obioha 4-7 2-3 10, Lewis 2-7 0-0 6, Munson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-65 8-12 59.

OREGON (7-6)

Guerrier 4-12 0-0 9, Dante 2-4 0-0 4, Harmon 1-7 5-6 8, Richardson 7-14 4-6 19, Young 4-9 1-2 10, Bittle 4-6 0-1 8, Kepnang 2-4 2-2 6, Soares 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-17 68.

Halftime_Oregon 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-26 (Lewis 2-7, Fisher 1-2, Mallette 1-4, Zidek 1-8, Polk 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), Oregon 4-18 (Young 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Guerrier 1-6, Soares 0-3). Fouled Out_Fisher. Rebounds_Pepperdine 38 (Ohia Obioha 8), Oregon 35 (Guerrier 9). Assists_Pepperdine 14 (Polk, Lewis 3), Oregon 14 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 19, Oregon 13.

