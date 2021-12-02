Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65

UC RIVERSIDE (5-4)
Moorman 2-7 1-1 6, McRae 6-7 0-0 12, Cameron 4-9 0-0 9, Pickett 7-12 0-0 15, Pullin 5-13 2-2 12, Tattersall 1-3 0-0 3, Ford 2-2 0-0 4, Martinez 2-2 0-0 4, Mading 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 3-3 65.
OREGON (5-3)
Guerrier 2-5 2-2 8, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Dante 4-5 4-9 12, Harmon 3-5 1-1 9, Richardson 7-12 1-2 17, Young 3-5 0-0 7, Kepnang 1-2 0-0 2, Soares 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 26-47 10-16 71.
Halftime_Oregon 42-37. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 4-17 (Tattersall 1-1, Cameron 1-5, Moorman 1-5, Pickett 1-5, Pullin 0-1), Oregon 9-21 (Richardson 2-3, Harmon 2-4, Guerrier 2-5, Young 1-2, Williams 1-3, Soares 1-4). Rebounds_UC Riverside 24 (Pullin 7), Oregon 23 (Williams 8). Assists_UC Riverside 13 (Pullin 5), Oregon 15 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 17, Oregon 7. A_5,739 (12,364).
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments