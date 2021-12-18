Oregon St. 79, Idaho 49

IDAHO (1-8)

Bea 3-11 0-0 6, Forsyth 3-17 0-1 7, Gandy 1-9 0-0 3, Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Kirby 0-7 1-2 1, Alexander 1-1 1-2 3, Atchley 0-0 0-0 0, Allred 3-7 0-0 8, Jacklin 0-2 0-0 0, Rubino 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 6-10 1-1 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-71 3-6 49

OREGON ST. (6-3)

Corosdale 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 3-7 4-5 10, Adams 5-8 0-0 13, Kampschroeder 6-12 0-0 16, Von Oelhoffen 4-9 0-0 11, Brown 2-3 3-6 8, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Mitrovic 0-3 0-0 0, Subasic 0-2 0-0 0, Codding 1-5 0-0 3, Mannen 1-2 0-0 3, Marotte 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 7-11 79

Idaho 3 12 15 19 — 49 Oregon St. 15 16 32 16 — 79

3-Point Goals_Idaho 8-35 (Bea 0-3, Forsyth 1-6, Gandy 1-5, Johnson 1-4, Kirby 0-4, Allred 2-6, Jacklin 0-1, Wallace 3-6), Oregon St. 16-30 (Corosdale 2-3, Adams 3-4, Kampschroeder 4-7, Von Oelhoffen 3-6, Brown 1-1, Mack 0-1, Codding 1-5, Mannen 1-1, Marotte 1-2). Assists_Idaho 9 (Wallace 4), Oregon St. 23 (Adams 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Idaho 38 (Bea 4-8), Oregon St. 54 (Brown 3-7). Total Fouls_Idaho 8, Oregon St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

