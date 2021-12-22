Oregon St. 83, Nicholls 61

NICHOLLS (8-5)

Littles 5-9 1-2 11, Lyons 1-3 1-2 3, Gordon 9-21 2-3 26, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Spencer 3-12 1-2 7, Maxwell 1-3 0-0 2, White 2-5 0-0 5, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 2-6 1-2 5. Totals 24-65 6-11 61.

OREGON ST. (2-10)

Alatishe 7-13 1-1 15, Silva 3-4 3-5 9, Davis 4-5 4-4 12, Lucas 7-11 6-6 24, Malone-Key 1-7 1-2 3, Taylor 3-6 3-3 9, Akanno 2-3 1-3 5, Calloo 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Rand 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 30-56 19-25 83.

Halftime_Oregon St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-30 (Gordon 6-14, White 1-4, Littles 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Spencer 0-3, Jones 0-4), Oregon St. 4-14 (Lucas 4-5, Alatishe 0-2, Malone-Key 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Calloo 0-3). Fouled Out_Taylor. Rebounds_Nicholls 34 (Littles 10), Oregon St. 37 (Malone-Key 7). Assists_Nicholls 9 (Gordon 4), Oregon St. 15 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Nicholls 20, Oregon St. 15.

