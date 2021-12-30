Oregon St. 88, Utah 76

UTAH (8-5)

Battin 3-3 0-0 7, Carlson 3-10 2-2 9, Anthony 4-9 0-0 10, Gach 3-8 2-2 9, Worster 3-6 0-0 7, Jenkins 5-10 7-9 22, Stefanovic 2-6 0-2 4, Thioune 1-1 2-2 4, Brenchley 0-4 1-2 1, Madsen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 14-19 76.

OREGON ST. (3-10)

Alatishe 8-15 0-3 16, Silva 6-8 0-0 12, Akanno 4-5 0-0 10, Davis 5-8 3-3 13, Lucas 7-13 9-11 25, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Calloo 2-6 2-4 7, Taylor 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 14-21 88.

Halftime_Oregon St. 47-38. 3-Point Goals_Utah 12-27 (Jenkins 5-8, Anthony 2-2, Battin 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Worster 1-1, Carlson 1-3, Gach 1-5, Brenchley 0-2, Stefanovic 0-4), Oregon St. 6-12 (Akanno 2-2, Lucas 2-5, Calloo 1-2, Taylor 1-2, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Carlson. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Carlson 9), Oregon St. 27 (Silva, Lucas 6). Assists_Utah 16 (Anthony 6), Oregon St. 16 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Oregon St. 20.

