Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ortiz lifts North Alabama past Alabama A&M 56-45

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 12 points off the bench to lead North Alabama to a 56-45 win over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.

Damian Forrest had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Jalen Johnson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary