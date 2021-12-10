Trending:
Painter lifts Delaware over D-III Moravian 94-55

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 11:14 pm
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry Delaware to a 94-55 win over Moravian on Friday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 17 points for Delaware (9-3), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Ryan Allen added 13 points. Gianmarco Arletti had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The 94 points were a season best for Delaware, which also posted season highs with 15 3-pointers and 21 assists.

Danny Cooper had 10 points and six rebounds for the Division III Greyhounds.

