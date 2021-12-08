Trending:
Parker scores 20 to carry Montana past Air Force 66-48

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:42 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cameron Parker had a season-high 20 points as Montana topped Air Force 66-48 on Wednesday night.

Josh Bannan had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Montana (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mack Anderson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (7-2), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Jake Heidbreder added 10 points. Lucas Moerman had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

