Peebles, McDowell lead Liberty over Delaware State 96-60

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:32 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles and Keegan McDowell scored 18 points apiece and Liberty rolled to a 96-60 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Peebles came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Lancers (5-3), who won their fourth straight game. Darius McGhee added 13 points, while Micaiah Abii scored 11.

Dominik Fragala had 18 points for the Hornets (2-7), whose losing streak reached five games. Avery Richardson added 14 points. D’Marco Baucum pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Leading scorer Myles Carter, averaging 17 points per game, was held to seven points on 3-of-13 shooting.

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

