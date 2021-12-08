On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:43 am
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days.”

Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

Pelé was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He is recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights