Pember, UNC-Asheville visit Indiana

UNC-Asheville (8-5) vs. Indiana (10-2)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Drew Pember and UNC-Asheville will face Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana. Pember is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Jackson-Davis has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Pember has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 56.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Indiana has 52 assists on 80 field goals (65 percent) over its previous three contests while UNC-Asheville has assists on 46 of 91 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 35 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

