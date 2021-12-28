Penn, Bellarmine visit Bradley

Bellarmine (6-8) vs. Bradley (7-6)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dylan Penn and Bellarmine will take on Terry Roberts and Bradley. The senior Penn has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Roberts, a junior, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Bradley’s Roberts has averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while Malevy Leons has put up 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Knights, Penn has averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while CJ Fleming has put up 11.4 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. Penn has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Bellarmine is 0-8 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Bradley is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points. The Braves have averaged 76.4 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: The Braves are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 2-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Knights are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 0-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Braves have averaged 19.4 foul shots per game this season and 24.2 per game over their last five games.

